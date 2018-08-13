Mon August 13, 2018
A
Agencies
August 13, 2018

Very tough for Ashraful to make comeback: Abedin

DHAKA: It is easier said than done, at least that is the talk at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium regarding Mohammad Ashraful's probable comeback to the national side as his suspension comes to an end on August 13.

"At the moment there is no place for him in the national team," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters at Mirpur on Sunday (August 12). "We maintain high standards [of] fitness for the national team, along with high performance and Bangladesh A team. To attain that level of fitness he needs to be given some time and only if he achieves it, we can think about him. But, as off now, we are not thinking about him anywhere," he added.

The comment came only hours after Ashraful told local media that he still believes he can make a comeback to the national side, given his five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in Bangladesh Premier League's 2013 edition officially gets over on August 13.

"Playing for Bangladesh [again] will be like a dream come true for me," Ashraful said. "It will be my biggest achievement and I was eagerly waiting for this day when I will be eligible to play [again].

"It has been more than five years since the day I admitted my involvement. Although I have played domestic cricket in the last two seasons, there is now nothing preventing me from being eligible for national selection," he added.

Ashraful was initially slapped an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014. A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the 'anti-corruption education and training programme.

Bangladesh Cricket Board had then stated that Ashraful was allowed to take part in NCL and DPL since his three-year suspension from all forms of competitive cricket was lifted in 2016 itself. However, the five-year suspension ban remained on his participation in franchise-based tournaments.

During the last two years, Ashraful remained in the spotlight as he scored five centuries but did not enjoy the same confidence in the longer version of the game. Minhajul, however, believes the former national skipper will need to perform exceptionally well to earn his spot back.

