Baa Muraad causes upset in Lahore race

LAHORE: Baa Muraad staged one of the biggest upset of the day by winning the Independence Day Cup while Sparking lived up to the expectations to claim the Jashn-i-Azadi Cup in an otherwise a day of several upsets here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The two main races, the Independence Day Cup and Jashn-e-Azadi Cup, stunned the pundits as well as brought joy for the followers of the sport. No one was expecting from Baa Muraad to win the race pushing the favorite Sonay Ki Chirya aside of contention. However, Palwasha and King and Queen did not disappoint with their performances. The only thing pinching was that they switched places by winning second and third positions respectively when they were expected for different positions. The other main attraction, the Jashn-e-Azadi Cup saw the favourite Sparking finishing at the top of the winners podium.

But the other two positions were an upset staged by Gondal Prince which came second and Banjo got third place. They left Carry On Jutta and Abdullah Choice out of the race. Apart from the two cup races there were five Brumal Plate in which there were too a number of upsets. Desert Rain that won the opening race of the day was already expected to surprise the favourite Dimple that got second place. The third position was also a surprise given by Mastan Queen.

The second race was Independence Day Cup and the winners were Baa Muraad, Palwasaha and King Queen Dil Di Ruba was an unbelievable winner of the third race. In this race all the three positions were taken by not favourite ponies.

Baa Wafa and Bright Life were second and third respectively. Baa Rehmat, Maradona and Neeli De Malika were predicted winners. The fourth race nearly went by the book with the favourite Cat's Eye winning the top position followed by an upset at the second place from Mitwa while Golra Pride was believed for a position and it came third. One of the favourites Fancy Boy here beaten the dust.

The fifth race was too a surprise given by Battle Front by winning it with clear distance. The second place too had a surprise from Eris but the favourite Four Char Hai settled for the third position. The sixth race, Jashn-e-Azadi Cup had Sparking, Gondal Prince and Banjo as the winners of the first three places. The seventh and final race of the day was cancelled due to heavy downpour that lashed the city in the evening leaving the racecourse heavily muddy and soggy.