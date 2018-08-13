Anderson reaches Lord’s milestone

LONDON: England pace bowler James Anderson became the first man to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s when he dismissed India opener Murali Vijay without scoring for the second time in the match on the fourth day of the second Test on Sunday. Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the world’s leading test wicket-taker, is the only other bowler to capture 100 wickets at a single venue. Muralitharan’s 800 Test victims included 100 in Galle, Kandy and at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.