Naert wins men’s crown: Mazuronak defies problems to win women’s title

BERLIN: Belarusian Volha Mazuronak overcame a nasty nosebleed and almost getting lost to win a thrilling women’s marathon at the European athletics championships in Berlin on Sunday.

The former race walker suffered a nosebleed early in the race which left her with a blood-stained shirt, but managed to stem the flow and continue, only to nearly go the wrong way with only a kilometre to go. But Mazuronak, 29, won in two hours, 26 minutes and 22 seconds, powering away from France’s Clemence Calvin in the final 200 metres after a tense battle to finish six seconds clear.

Czech Eva Vrabcova Nyvltova, who is also a professional cross-country skier, finished third in a new national record of 2:31.31. Belgian Koen Naert stormed to victory in the men’s race, winning in a championship record of two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds.

The 28-year-old, running his first competitive marathon of the year, held off Swiss Tadesse Abraham by 1min 33sec, as Yassine Rachik took bronze for Italy. Belgian Koen Naert stormed to victory in the men’s marathon race winning in a championship record of two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds. The 28-year-old, running his first competitive marathon of the year, held off Swiss Tadesse Abraham by 1min 33sec, as Yassine Rachik took bronze for Italy. Belarusian former race walker Volha Mazuronak won the women’s race in two hours, 26min 22sec, powering away from France’s Clemence Calvin in the final 200 metres after a thrilling battle to finish six seconds clear.

Czech Eva Vrabcova Nyvltova, who is also a professional cross-country skier, finished third in a new national record of 2:31.31.