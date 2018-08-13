Anderson, Broad strike as England rout India

LONDON: James Anderson and Stuart Broad shared eight wickets before Chris Woakes completed a brilliant return to international duty with the final blow as England thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, failed to cope with overcast and swing-friendly conditions in both their innings. They were dismissed for 130 on Sunday, having been skittled out for just 107 first-time around. Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, finished with innings figures of four for for 23 as he became the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s.

Allied to a first-innings return of five for 20, that meant Anderson finished with a match haul of nine for 43. “I am not very proud of the way we played,” said India captain Virat Kohli. “England deserved to win; we deserved to lose.”

Victory left England 2-0 up in this five-match series after their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. Only once have a side come from 2-0 down to win a five-match Test series, when a Don Bradman inspired Australia recovered to beat England in 1936/37.

This match was a personal triumph for Woakes, who was recalled by England in place of Ben Stokes because of his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder’s ongoing trial for affray.Woakes’s 137 not out, his maiden Test century, was the cornerstone of England’s 396 for seven declared. He also shared an England record sixth-wicket stand against India of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93).

That partnership helped England recover from a top-order collapse that saw them slump to 89 for four at lunch on the third day. Man-of-the-match Woakes also had overall figures of four for 43.

His century saw Woakes become just the fourth cricketer after England’s Gubby Allen and Ian Botham and Australia’s Keith Miller to have scored a century and taken 10 or more wickets in a Test at Lord’s, with the Warwickshire star returning match figures of 11 for 102 at the ‘home of cricket’ against Pakistan two years ago.

Sunday’s humid and cloudy conditions were ideal for 36-year-old Lancashire swing bowler Anderson, who has now taken 553 Test wickets.

That left Anderson, fifth in the all-time Test standings, just 10 wickets behind Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 — the most by any paceman at this level, with the top three places all belonging to spinners. Having bowled opener Murali Vijay for nought in the first innings, it was not long before Anderson had him caught behind for a second duck — his 100th wicket in 23 Tests at Lord’s.

India 1st Innings: 107

England 1st Innings (overnight: 357-6)

A. Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21

K. Jennings lbw b Shami 11

J. Root lbw b Shami 19

O. Pope lbw b Pandya 28

J. Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93

J. Buttler lbw b Shami 24

C. Woakes not out 137

S. Curran c Shami b Pandya 40

Extras: (b11, lb10, nb1, w1) 23

Total: (7 wkts dec, 88.1 overs) 396

DNB: A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall: 1-28 (Jennings), 2-32 (Cook), 3-77 (Pope), 4-89 (Root), 5-131 (Buttler), 6-320 (Bairstow), 7-396 (Curran)

Bowling: Sharma 22-4-101-1; Shami 23-4-96-3 (1nb); Yadav 9-1-44-0; Pandya 17.1-0-66-3 (1w); Ashwin 17-1-68-0

India 2nd Innings:

M. Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0

KL Rahul lbw b Anderson 10

C. Pujara b Broad 17

A. Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13

V. Kohli c Pope b Broad 17

H. Pandya lbw b Woakes 26

D. Karthik lbw b Broad 0

R. Ashwin not out 33

K. Yadav b Anderson 0

M. Shami lbw b Anderson 0

I. Sharma c Pope b Woakes 2

Extras: (b6, lb6) 12

Total: (all out, 47 overs, 235 mins) 130

Fall: 1-0 (Vijay), 2-13 (Rahul), 3-35 (Rahane), 4-50 (Pujara), 5-61 (Kohli), 6-61 (Karthik), 7-116 (Pandya), 8-121 (Yadav), 9-125 (Shami), 10-130 (Sharma) Anderson 12-5-23-4; Broad 16-6-44-4; Woakes 10-2-24-2; Curran 9-1-27-0 Result: England won by an innings and 159 runs

Man-of-the-match: Chris Woakes (ENG)

Series: England lead five-match series 2-0

Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Remaining Fixtures

Aug 18-22: Third Test, Trent Bridge

Aug 30-Sep 03: Fourth Test, Southampton

Sep 07-11: Fifth Test, The Oval

Previous Result: Aug 01-04: 1st Test, Edgbaston: England won by 31 runs.