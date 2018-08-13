Mon August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018

Modi confident of bigger win in 2019 elections

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be re-elected with an even bigger majority in parliament in 2019, dismissing opposition attempts to rouse opinion against his government for failing to deliver on promises of swift economic development and more jobs for young people.

Modi told the Times of India in an interview published on Sunday that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government is committed to improving the lives of all citizens regardless of faith. Concerns have grown that his administration has been unable to rein in right-wing fringe groups that are trying to undermine India´s secular constitution by targeting the nation´s large Muslim minority.

“We will definitely get more seats than we got the last time and I am confident that we will break all records of the seats won by NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the past and achieve greater glory. “The people are with us and we have nothing to fear,” Modi told the newspaper in an email interview. Opinion polls show he remains the front runner to win another five-year term, but the party has suffered reverses in some local elections in the past few months that have energized the opposition.

The BJP failed to win power in southern Karnataka in May, the first big state to elect a new assembly this year in a contest widely seen as a test of its popularity after four years in office.

It also lost a few races in the big heartland state of Uttar Pradesh in the north. But Modi said voters wanted a strong and decisive central government to deliver on India´s promise as a big economy and one of the potential drivers of global growth.

