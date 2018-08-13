Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

Pakistan belongs to them

Our state entities

The Karachi of the past

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

World

AFP
August 13, 2018

Vietnam communist war hero dies aged 90

PARIS: A Vietnamese former colonel and revolutionary war hero who became disillusioned with the communist regime and defected, becoming one of its most vocal and influential critics, died in France at age 90.

Bui Tin passed away of kidney failure in hospital in a Paris suburb early Saturday, his friend and a relative confirmed, after several weeks of declining health. “The hospital told me that Tin passed away after falling into a coma,” close acquaintance Tuong An told AFP on Sunday. A relative in Hanoi also confirmed his death.

Tin, a former army journalist, had lived in exile in France since 1990 when he defected during a trip for a meeting organised by l’Humanite communist newspaper in Paris.

It was an unlikely twist of fate for a man who spent much of his life fighting for Vietnam’s independence — first from French colonial rulers and later from United States-backed anti-communist fighters in the south.

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

