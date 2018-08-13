Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

World

REUTERS
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nobel prize winning author VS Naipaul dies

LONDON: Trinidad-born British author VS Naipaul, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2001, has died at his home in London aged 85, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, who began writing in the 1950s, won numerous coveted literary awards during his career during which he wrote critically acclaimed novels such as “A House for Mr Biswas”, “In a Free State” and “A Bend in the River”.

In a statement, his wife Nadira Naipaul called him a “giant in all that he achieved” and said he had died surrounded by “those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour”, the BBC said.

Born in Trinidad in 1932 into an Indian family, Naipaul was raised in relative poverty. He moved to England at 18 after receiving a scholarship to University College, Oxford.He wrote his first novel while at Oxford, but it was not published.

He left university in 1954 and found a job as a cataloguer in London´s National Portrait Gallery.His first published novel, Â“”The Mystic Masseur”, written in 1955, was poorly received at first but the following year won the first of his literary awards, the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize for young authors.

He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth in 1989.”When I learnt to write I became my own master, I became very strong, and that strength is with me to this very day,” he told Reuters in 2010.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'