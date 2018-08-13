Modi calls for easing of political crackdown in Maldives

NEW DELHI: Indian leader Narendra Modi on Sunday called for greater democracy and the restoration of an independent judiciary in the Maldives ahead of a presidential election in September. The Indian Ocean archipelago nation has been in turmoil in recent months, with strongman President Abdulla Yameen jailing or forcing into exile all of his main opponents. Modi told the Times of India newspaper in an email interview that political developments in the Maldives “have been a matter of considerable international concern”. “We hope that (the) Maldives government will ensure early resumption of the political process and allow democratic institutions, including the judiciary to function independently in a fair and transparent manner,” the Indian prime minister said.