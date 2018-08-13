Fight for Ghazni rages despite govt claim of upper hand

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: The fight for the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni entered its third day as Taliban militants and security forces engaged in heavy clashes Sunday, despite Kabul’s claim that the city was firmly under government control.

An AFP reporter on the ground said Taliban fighters continued to roam the city, torching government offices, and were in control of several police checkpoints, as reinforcements deployed from Kabul slowly entered the area to confront the insurgents.

Residents hid in their homes or attempted to flee the fighting, with basic provisions increasingly scarce and expensive, according to residents and officials.“The situation is chaotic,” Amanullah Kamrani, deputy head of the Ghazni provincial council, told AFP from Kabul.

“In Ghazni, only the police headquarters, governor’s office and a few departments are under Afghan forces’ control — the rest are under the Taliban fighters’ control,” he added.Ghazni resident Rahmatullah Andar described similar scenes in an interview with broadcaster Tolonews, saying fighting continued to rage in large swathes of the city and outlying districts.

“There are not sufficient forces to repel the Taliban fighters. We have not witnessed such a large scale attack by the Taliban before,” said Andar.Mobile services in the city remained down after militants damaged a telecommunication tower and targeted several media offices in Ghazni, making information difficult to verify.

The descriptions stood in stark contrast to statements from Afghan and US officials, who said government forces were firmly in control of the city and vowed that Ghazni was in no danger of being seized by the Taliban.

The Afghan military said a clearance operation targeting Taliban fighters was ongoing, insisting they remained in control of key government offices.

“The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses and shops... to avoid civilian casualties our forces are moving in slowly,” said General Sharif Yaftali, Afghanistan’s top military official, during a press conference Sunday.

Following the press conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivered a televised speech to mark International Youth Day where he touched on various topics from the economy to the upcoming elections, but made no reference to the ongoing fight for Ghazni.

The omission during the nearly hour-long address sparked heated reactions online, with social media users chiding the president for failing to address the bloody battle for the city.

“The Presidential Office is busy with a celebration of Youth Day where gov picked speakers shower it with praise that would make Soviet era leaders blush. Meanwhile, a mere 100kms away, fighting over the control of Ghazni city continues,” tweeted Saad Mohseni, director of the media conglomerate Moby Group.