England swing kings seal second Test rout of India

LONDON: James Anderson and Stuart Broad shared eight wickets before Chris Woakes completed a brilliant return to international duty with the final blow as England thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday.
India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, failed to cope with overcast and swing-friendly conditions in both their innings.
