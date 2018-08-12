Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Sports

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

French rugby player dies

PARIS: French rugby was in mourning on Saturday after the death of a young player during a second division friendly match on Friday night.

Louis Fajfrowski, 21, died in the changing room of his club Aurillac, the Pro D2 team announced on Twitter.

The centre was substituted in the 60th minute after a tackle in the match against Rodez.

Stunned, he got to his feet with assistance, then left the pitch and walked unaided to the changing rooms, accompanied by a doctor.

There he lost consciousness several times. Despite the arrival of the emergency services he passed away around 2000 local time (1800GMT), according to La Montagne newspaper.

An official investigation has begun into the cause of death with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

“We will find out why he died and if the tackle provoked his death,” the local prosecutor’s office said. According to the prosecutor, when the player “left the pitch his condition did not appear to be alarming. He even wanted to return (to play) afterwards, but he then began to vomit”. Tributes were made to the youngster, with French rugby federation chief Bernard Laporte saying he was “devastated”. Top14 clubs including Stade Francais, Toulon and Racing 92 added their condolences.

