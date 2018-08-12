Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Sports

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Martin, Perez claim 20km walk titles

BERLIN: Alvaro Martin won the 20km men’s walk ahead of his Spanish compatriot Garcia Carrera at the European championships in Berlin on Saturday, with another Spaniard Maria Perez claiming the women’s title.

Martin timed 1 hour 20 minutes 42 seconds with Carrera just six seconds behind and Russian Vasiliy Mizino taking bronze in 1hr 20:50.

Mizino was one of a group of athletes allowed to compete under a neutral flag despite the ongoing ban on Russian athletes in the wake of a major doping and corruption scandal in 2015.

The women’s 20km walk, delayed due to a burst gas main on the circuit, was won by Perez who timed 1hr 26.36 to beat Anezka Drahotova of the Czech Republic who took silver in 1hr 27.03. In third came Italian Antonella Palmisano (1hr 27.30)

Norwegian teenager Ingebrigtsen confirms burgeoning talent: Norwegian teenager Jakob Ingebrigtsen has confirmed what has been brewing for a couple of years on the junior and cross-country circuit: a new track star has been born.

Aged 17 years and 324 days, Ingebrigtsen showed all the class of a gnarly veteran to win Friday’s 1500m at the European championships in Berlin.

Not only did he claim gold in 3min 38.10sec, but the teenager also beat his two elder brothers, who remarkably have both also won the European title over 1500m.

“I’m really happy to bring home what’s ours!” joked Ingebrigtsen, with eldest brother Henrik having won in 2012 and Filip in 2016.

“WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!” Jakob then tweeted along with emojis of seven gold medals and hands clasped together in prayer.

“#EUROPEANCHAMPION Thanks to everyone who cheered!”

The middle of the Ingebrigtsen trio, current world bronze medallist Filip, had gone into the race at Berlin’s packed Olympic Stadium as favourite.

And the moustachioed Henrik on paper had all the major championships experience needed to add to his medal haul.

But that counted for nothing as Jakob, who turns 18 next month and is coached like his siblings by father Gjert, lived up to his billing as one to watch.

The trio insisted pre-race that family tactics would not be used, but they automatically stuck together at the back of the field early on to avoid the pushing and shoving that accompany any 1500m race as runners jockey for position.

Jakob then smoothly led his brothers to the head of a stretched pack and took charge with 700 metres to run.

“I had some tactics before the race to go up front with two laps to go,” he admitted.

When the bell rang for the final lap, neither his more experienced siblings nor other rivals took up the front running.

The teenager stuck to his inside line, kicked on and held on through to the line, coming through the line four-hundredths ahead of Poland’s fast-finishing Marcin Lewandowski. “I was obviously expecting someone else to be strong in the last lap and maybe come up from behind,” Ingebrigtsen said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan