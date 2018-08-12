Jashan-e-Azadi bodybuilding on 19th

LAHORE: Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation with the collaboration of Punjab and Lahore BBA will be holding Jashan-e-Azadi Men Physique & Bodybuilding Show 2018 on August 19.

The entire activity will take place at University of Engineering and Technology GT Road, Lahore. PBBF President Sh Farooq Iqbal informed ‘The News’ that the weigh in of the bodybuilders will start at 11 am and the finals will take place at 12.30pm.