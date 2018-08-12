Kenya crush Tunisia to inch closer to WC place

NAIROBI: Kenya ran in eleven tries to crush Tunisia 67-0 in their penultimate game of the 2019 World Cup qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Debutant Willy Ambaka made a perfect transition from sevens to the traditional form of the game when he put Kenya ahead with the first try after only four minutes of play.

The winger picked up a loose ball in the middle of the Tunisian defence to open the scoring for the Simbas, who are set play Namibia in the tournament decider in Windhoek next week.

After a scrappy opening 20 minutes, punctuated by handling errors and poor passes, Kenya outclassed an injury-weakened Tunisian side, which is taking part in the tournament for the first time. Tries from skipper Davis Chenge, Andrew Chogo, Jacob Ojee, Elkean Musonye and Darwin Mukidza and five conversions from the golden boot of Mukidza combined to give the home side a commanding 40-0 half-time lead. Martin Owilah scored the seventh try straight from the kick-off to stretch the Kenyan lead, before the home side were reduced to 14 men after Hillary Mwanjilwa was yellow-carded. Tunisia also had two players sent to the sin bin and could not resist the Kenyan pressure. Owilah, who earned the man-of-the match accolade for his performance, and Ambaka both added tries to complete the rout. Kenya picked up the maximum five points to stay second in the final African qualifying group on 17 point, three behind Namibia.