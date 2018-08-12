Inter-Region U-19 One-day Tourney in full swing

LAHORE: The round seven of the Inter-Region U-19 One-day Tournament 2018-19 saw Fata, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Karachi Blues and Abbottabad win their respective matches on Saturday.

In the first match of group A, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Fata beat Faisalabad by 10 runs in a rain marred match. Fata scored 156 for all in 26 overs. Salman Khan made 55 and Abdul Raheem with 32 were the main scorers. Yousaf Khan snared five wickets for 31 and Saif Ali had two.

Fata then bowled out Faisalabad at 146 in 26 overs. Hasnain Hussain with five wickets and Abbas Afridi with two damaged Faisalabad line up. Only Awais Zafar 56 and Saif Ali 32could score runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi beat Karachi Whites by six wickets. The score of 141 for all scored by Karachi in a 38 overs match, was achieved by Rawalpindi for the loss of four wickets.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, the match between AJK Region U-19 and D M Jamali U-19 was washed out. At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad beat Quetta by seven wickets. Quetta’s 81 in 17.3 overs was surpassed by Islamabad by seven wickets in the 14th over.

In the group B match at National Stadium, Karachi, Peshawar defeated Bahalpur by 59 runs. Peshawar made 216 in 46.4 over with score coming from M Mohsin 56, Amir Azmat 44, M Haris 34 and Saqib Jamil 20. M Junaid 5-28, M Hamza 3-36, Talha Wajeeh 2-32 were the main Bahawalpur strikers. Bahawalpur, however, could score 157 in 44.2 overs. Abdul Hadi was highest from their side with 58. Izhar Ahmed got three wickets while Saqib Jamil and Awais Ali Shah had two wickets each.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Hyderabad after having scored 267 for nine beat Multan by 105 runs as they bowled out the later at 162.

Saud Jaffri fell three runs hot of his century but his team won the match. Muhammad Jahangir with five wickets was the pick of bowlers from the losing side. From Multan Muhammad Basit was the highest scorer with 45 runa. Saad Khan had three and so did Hasan Ali while Waqas Ashiq got two wickets for the winners.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi Blues beat Larkana by eight wickets. Larkana had 53 on the board and the rippers part was played by Tariq Khan who had four wickets while Khalid un Nabi, Nadir Shah and Ghazi Nasir shared two wickets each.

Karachi reached 57 for the loss of two wickets.

At TMC Ground, Karachi, Abbottabad won over Sialkot by 64 wickets. Abbottabad managed 207 for all in 47.5 overs. M. Azam Farooq and Mashal Khan were the main score with 51 runs each 51 while Khayyam Khan got 41. Farrukh Waqas got four wickets while Ghulam Mohiuddin and Hasnain shared three wickets each.

Sialkot was bowled out at 143 in 33.3 overs. Farrukh Waqas with 35 was the highest scorer. Abdur Rehman had four wickets, Khalid Ali and Hamza Khan two each.