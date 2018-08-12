LRC hosts I-Day, Jashn-e-Azadi Cup races today

LAHORE: The stewards of the Lahore Race Club will be celebrating the country’s freedom with Independence Day (I-Day) Cup and Jashn-e-Azadi Cup duels to be staged on Sunday.

Along with the cup races, five Brumal Plate races have been slated for the day, which are in class VII apart from the sixth race which is of class VI. All these races are of different divisions with fourth and fifth races are of 900 metres and sixth of 1200 while the remaining are of 800 metres.

The day at the racecourse will kick start at 2.30 pm with Brumal Plate race for Division-V A and have a field of 18. But three females of the age of three, five and four carry enough weight for a tough competition. The equine and the horsy in question are Dimple, which is favourite for win with expectations for place resting with five years old Big Lady. However, four year aged Desert Rain may drench the favourites. The second in the line of races is the Independence Day Cup reserved for 15 Division-V C horses. When shortlisted for the best, the four years old equine Sonay Ki Chirya is believed to be winning the race ahead of a three years aged equine King Queen. The third race in the list is of Division-IV horses. With a field of 16, the three years old equine Baa Rehmat carries the expectations of a win. It may be followed by a thoroughbred Maradona but a surprise performance would as the pundits believe come from Neeli De Malika, a 4 year old equine. The division-II and III fourth race of 15 horses have a four years old equine Cat’s Eye as the favourite. A properly groomed Fancy Boy is expected for taking the second place but Golra Pride, with an age of four years might come of age to surprise everyone.

The fifth race of the day is also a plate race of division-I horses with a standardised field of 10 horses. Here Four Chaar Hai is favourites for win. The second place might got to a thoroughbred Abdullah Princess. But a three years equine Nanook could be the spoiler for the favourites. Then the focus would turn towards the Jashn-e-Azadi Cup having a list of 10 best horses of Division-I, II, III and VI. For the 1200 metres run, a three years old equine Sparking may ignite the course. Its foremost challenged is the experienced horse Carry On Jutta with a surprise performance expected from Abdullah Choice. Last in the runs of the day is a Division-V B. 800 race of 16 horses. From among them a 6 years old horsy Almas Choice is favourite and a tough time for it would come from a year younger High Jacker. For a fluke a castrated Music Boy is believed to be mesmerising the onlookers.

Races details:

First race favourites win Dimple, place Big Lady, fluke Desert Rain,

Other participants: Warning Shot, Petra, Chan Punjabi, AI Ilan, Bano, On The Spot Win, Green Magic, Silent Warrior, Mehmoor Princess, Jungle Da Master, Babbu Prince, Grey Invader, Dil De Rani, Mastan Queen, My Life

Second race the Independence Day Cup favourites win Sonay KI Chirya, place King Queen

Other participants: Baa Murad, Meri Tasveer, Dil-e-Arzoo, Palwasha, Daniel Bryan, Baa Izzat, Dancing Baby, Love Master, Aye Rukhsar, London Queen, Public Fancy, Aas Paas, Accurate Chance

Third race favourites win equine Baa Rehmat, place Maradona, fluke Neeli De Malika,

Other participants: Nice One, Hyper Trapper, Raees, Tyson Love, Big Less, Hide Out, Bright Life, Dil De Ruba, Miss Ravi Road, Wahab Choice, Shere-Ravi, Baa Wala, Qalandra

Fourth race favourites win Cat’s Eye, place Fancy Boy, fluke Golra Pride,

Other participants: Mitwa, Fakhr-e-Golra, Desert Gold, Black Secret, Golden Pound, Safdar Princess, Butt The Great, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Tiger Jet, Happiness Mornent, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Minding

Fifth race favourites win Four Chaar Hai, place Abdullah Princess, fluke Nanook

Other participants: Nadaan, Moon Soon, Shan-e-Sikandar, Eris, The Game Changer, Battle Front, The Mighty Punkil

Sixth race the Jashn-e-Azadi Cup favourites win Sparking, place Carry On Jutta, fluke Abdullah Choice,

Other participants: Rashk-e-Qamar, Salam-e-Dera, Bajwa Choice, Blue Max, Gondal Prince, Sinner, Banjo

Seventh race favourites win Almas Choice, place High Jacker, fluke Music Boy,

Other participants: Chotey Sahib, Johncena, Free My Heart, Roshan, Baa Aytbar, Anmole One, Artistic Flight, Start Me Up, Crazy Cat Lady, Turab Prince, Kahkashan, Baa Asool, Golden Apple.