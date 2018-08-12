Sarfraz vows to perform well against India in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has vowed that his team will perform well against arch rivals India in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Talking got media at an Independence Day event, the captain said “We will perform our best against India in Asia Cup.” “We will go well-prepared to play against India,” he added. Sarfraz stated that they had left no stone unturned and were completely focused for high-voltage match of Asia Cup. However, the skipper avoided to make any comments on possible change in office of Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman and Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. Pakistan and India had last faced each other in ICC Champions Trophy’s final at The Oval, England where green shirts thrashed tournament’s favorite by massive 180 runs. The upcoming Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India on September 19 is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates. As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19.