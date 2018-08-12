Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

August 12, 2018

Sarfraz vows to perform well against India in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has vowed that his team will perform well against arch rivals India in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Talking got media at an Independence Day event, the captain said “We will perform our best against India in Asia Cup.” “We will go well-prepared to play against India,” he added. Sarfraz stated that they had left no stone unturned and were completely focused for high-voltage match of Asia Cup. However, the skipper avoided to make any comments on possible change in office of Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman and Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. Pakistan and India had last faced each other in ICC Champions Trophy’s final at The Oval, England where green shirts thrashed tournament’s favorite by massive 180 runs. The upcoming Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India on September 19 is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates. As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

