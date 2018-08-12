Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Sports

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bairstow, Woakesput England on top

LONDON: Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes scored the first fifties of the match as England recovered to build a significant first-innings lead in the second Test against India at Lord’s on Saturday after yet another top-order collapse.

England were 230 for five in reply to India’s meagre 107, a lead of 123 runs, at tea on the third day.

Bairstow was 62 not out and recalled all-rounder Woakes 55 not out.

Their unbroken sixth-wicket stand was so far worth 99 runs and all the more valuable for the fact that England had slumped to 89 for four on the stroke of lunch.

Play resumed with England, 1-0 up in a five-match series after their 31-run win at Edgbston last week, yet to bat.

India, following Thursday’s total washout, had batted under overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch in an innings that lasted a mere 35.2 overs.

James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, took full advantage of the swing-friendly conditions with a return of five for 20.

By contrast, Saturday’s play started under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen.

But England’s batting has often proved fallible recently.

In 17 Tests since Joe Root became captain, England have been dismissed for under 300 in their first innings seven times.

Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India’s 95-run win in the corresponding Lord’s Test four years ago — one of just two Indian victories in 17 previous Tests at ‘the home of cricket’ — bowled the first over.

But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who struck first when, from around the wicket, he had Keaton Jennings, aiming across the line, lbw for 11.

Five balls later Jennings’s fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.

The exit of England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer meant 20-year-old debutant batsman Ollie Pope walked out with the hosts in trouble at 32 for two off 8.2 overs.

It took the Surrey right-hander just two balls to score his first Test runs when he flicked a Sharma inswinger behind square-leg for four.

Score Board

India 1st Innings 107 (J Anderson 5-20)

England 1st Innings

A. Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21

K. Jennings lbw b Shami 11

J. Root lbw b Shami 19

O. Pope lbw b Pandya 28

J. Bairstow not out 62

J. Buttler lbw b Shami 24

C. Woakes not out 55

Extras (b6, lb2, nb1, w1) 10

Total (5 wkts, 55 overs, 254 mins) 230

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Jennings), 2-32 (Cook), 3-77 (Pope), 4-89 (Root), 5-131 (Buttler)

Bowling: Sharma 16-3-66-1; Shami 16-3-67-3 (1nb); Yadav 6-1-28-0; Pandya 10-0-38-1 (1w); Ashwin 7-1-23-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pak), Marais Erasmus (SA)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan