Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Beg, Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former army chief general Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG lieutenant General (R) Asad Durrani and other respondents in the Asghar Khan case. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and the attorney general have also been issued notices to appear before the apex court on August 15. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case on Wednesday. On June 2, the Supreme Court issued notices to Nawaz Sharif and senior politician Javed Hashmi as well as 19 other civilians named in the case to appear before it. In a reply submitted to the Supreme Court on June 9, the former prime minister denied allegations of receiving Rs3.5 million for his 1990 election campaign.