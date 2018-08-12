‘Chaiwala’ MNA turns out to be a millionaire

PESHAWAR: Gul Zafar Khan, a PTI ticket-holder who clinched victory in NA-41 (Bajaur), was widely reported to be a 'chaiwala' but has turned out to be a millionaire. According to documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Zafar owns assets worth over Rs30 million. The documents, a copy of which are available with Geo News, state that the MNA-elect owns a garment business. Zafar's assets increased by Rs184,000 over a year, the documents showed. They further stated that Zafar owns immovable properties worth Rs10 million as well as two houses and agricultural land worth Rs12 million. According to Geo News, the pictures of Zafar serving tea to people of his area were snapped ahead of the July 25 polls. However, a viral video of him serving tea was recorded after the polls. Earlier, speaking to Geo News while serving tea, Zafar had said, "This is my job and I have been chosen as the MNA from here." "My target is to bring more children into politics as first there was a restriction on politics and there was FCR [Frontier Crimes Regulation],” he remarked. Zafar had shared that his main focus would be to impart education to all and improve basic institutions.