ECP asks MPs to vacate additional seats before oath

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed candidates elected to multiple national or provincial assembly seats during July 25 polls to resign from seats except the one they wish to retain.

A notification issued by the commission stated that as per Article 223 (3) of the Constitution, all candidates elected on multiple seats in the national or provincial assemblies will have to tender their resignations before they take the oath of membership for the assemblies. The resignation shall be addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and shall be delivered either in person or through authorised agent to the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad or in the offices of provincial election commissioners Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the notification reads.

This means the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will lose six seats in the National Assembly. PTI chief Imran Khan will vacate Bannu, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad seats, as he has decided to retain the Mianwali seat. PTI's Tahir Sadiq will have to choose between NA-55 and NA-56 Attock, while Ghulam Sarwar will have to opt between NA-59 and NA-63 Rawalpindi.

Also, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q will lose two seats — both NA seats won by party leader Pervaiz Elahi, as he is the nominee for Punjab Assembly speaker. The first session of the National Assembly has been called on August 13. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh assemblies will also hold their first sessions on August 13 while the Punjab Assembly's first session will be held on August 15.