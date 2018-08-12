Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday served a contempt of court notice on Amir Liaquat Hussain, former anchorperson of Bol TV program “Aisa Nahi Chalay Ga”, for using a derogatory language against the Jang Group and its journalists and directed him to submit his reply within two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of contempt petitions filed by the Independent Media Group, Jang and Geo Group against Amir Liaquat.

The petitioners had prayed the apex court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Amir Liaquat, as the court had allowed him to continue program on the condition that he will avoid using derogatory language but he did not comply with the orders.

The petitioners contended that despite submitting an affidavit to the apex court that no derogatory remarks would be aired in his program, Amir used a derogatory language against the Jang and Geo Group Chief Executive Mir Shakilur Rehman, Mir Ibrahim and anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada terming them traitors and Indian agents.

Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Jang and Geo Group, informed the court that Amir Liaquat used a derogatory language and different complaints had been filed against him with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

He said the regulatory authority had taken notice of Amir’s abusive language and banned him from conducting program but he continued to violate the orders of court as well as the Pemra.

The counsel said in pursuance of the court’s earlier order they had submitted content about the derogatory remarks used by Amir Liaquat.

He further told the court that the Pemra had also taken notice of derogatory and hate remarks of Amir and sent him notices, imposing ban on him but to no avail. Examining the content, the chief justice said they will also look into the earlier order as well as the video clips and if any contempt proved against the respondent then a contempt notice will be issued. “We have to see whether Amir Liaquat has violated its order or not, as we have to do justice,” the CJP remarked. Shahab Sarki, the counsel for Amir Liaquat, submitted that since they had not watched the video clips provided by the petitioners, they did not submit a reply. He said the petitioners had only provided written content of the matter. "As long as we do not see the whole content we would not be able to give our stance,” Sarki said, adding that if the petitioners had provided the dates of videos then they could have brought all the videos with them.

The chief justice directed that the video clips be run in the courtroom on the multi-media. A clip showed Amir saying, “Neelay Peelay Chanel kay Mir Shakil ko, Father of Bharat Ko, son of Bharat ko, Neelay Peelay ky tamaam anchors ko, Modi key tamaam anchors ko bi, Jalny waly, Hssad karnay waly ko bhi yeh Gaana dedicate kar raha hoon pyaar say, Aur gaaana pyaar say hi dedicate kiya jata hey.”

After pausing the video clip, the chief justice summoned Amir to come to the rostrum.

After coming to the rostrum when Amir Liaquat started speaking in his usual style, the chief justice admonished him and said: “You are in the court and not at the stage. There will be no drama here. You should respond in good manners and tell us as to whom you were referring to in the video.”

Amir Liaquat replied that he had referred to the Indian prime minister and national security adviser Ajeet Kumar Doval.

Reprimanding Amir Liaquat, the chief justice said: “You are lying before the court and we issue you a contempt notice right now.”

At this, counsel for Amir Liaquat told the court that the narrative was adopted after the ZEE TV channel aired a show against his client.

The chief justice asked the counsel if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified Amir Liaquat’s victory as MNA-elect, he replied in the affirmative.

The chief justice asked if such people could be allowed to sit in Parliament who had no control over their tongue.

“What he is telling the general public on the TV?” the CJP asked.

The chief justice directed Amir Liaquat to submit to the court the CDs of ZEE TV programs which were aired against his client.

The chief justice recalled that the court had allowed Amir to continue his program with a strict warning that he will not use derogatory remarks and in this respect he had also submitted an affidavit that he will not do so but he continued to indulge in this irresponsible behaviour.

Faisal Siddique, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that last year they had provided the respondent, Amir Liaquat, with CDS and content for which he had also submitted his reply to the court.

He told the court that Amir Liaquat repeatedly made hate speeches, adding that after submitting an affidavit to the court the respondent was required to comply with the court order.

The counsel said Amir also alleged Shahzeb Khanzada for supporting the persons convicted of blasphemy besides accusing Najam Sethi.

He said nobody had the right to term anyone traitor and infidel without solid evidence.

Agreeing to Faisal Siddique, the chief justice said he also condemned this irresponsible behavior.

Faisal Siddique said such type of hatred should not be spread against anyone and no one should be declared a traitor without proof.

The chief justice observed that Amir used such language to increase the ratings of his programme.

The chief justice recalled that there was a time when Amir was so scared and used to say that he would be killed.

The chief justice further recalled that earlier conducting program on Geo TV, Amir Liaquat used to say that this forum was his father and mother and he got everything from it.

The chief justice further said Amir had published articles wherein he stated that his mother had good relations with the family of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

“After leaving the organisation, you launched a movement against it, the CJP told Amir Liaquat.

“Is this the character … Father of Bharat and son of Bharat? In order to get rating this is being portrayed in the programme,” the CJP asked adding, “We are already facing problems and we want peace in this country.”

“But here such programs are being aired only for the sake of rating,” the chief justice continued.

During the course of hearing, another video was played in the courtroom wherein an English slide was running against the Jang and Geo Group Chief Executive Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and anchorperson Najam Sethi, terming them Indian agents with a music in the background.

The chief justice asked about the TV channel that had aired the programme. The counsel replied that it was aired on the Axact channel.

The chief justice asked Director News Axact channel Sami Ibrahim if they were showing such stuff to the viewers.

Sami replied that he’s feeling ashamed and tendered an apology.

“Now I am working as head of content in the Axact channel,” Sami informed the court.

The chief justice asked if an educated person could talk like that.

Sami assured the court that next time their channel will never air such programs in future.

Justice Umer Ata Bandyal asked the counsel for Amir Liaquat to submit a reply over the hatred speeches made by the respondent.

The counsel sought some time for submitting their replies.

Addressing Amir Liaquat, the chief justice said a show cause notice was being issued to him over his false statement given in the court.

Later on the court served a contempt of court notice on Liaquat, directing him to submit his reply within two weeks and adjourned further hearing.