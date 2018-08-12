Imran Ismail to be Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has decided to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor, a press statement by the party said Saturday. The statement said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given a formal approval for Imran Ismail's appointment as Sindh governor. Currently, the post of Sindh governor lies vacant following resignation by Muhammad Zubair. Imran Ismail, who is considered a close affiliate of Imran Khan, had also won the elections in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111, Karachi. The PTI has also decided to invite the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister.

The PTI said the name of candidate for the coveted slot of chief minister of Punjab has been finalised which will be announced within 24 to 48 hours.

The PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah will also be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. The PTI has decided to take along the opposition and strengthen parliamentary traditions.

These decisions were made at a consultative meeting chaired by Imran Khan on formation of governments at the Centre and in provinces at Banigala.

Among others, senior party leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Babar Awan and Asad Qaiser attended the meeting.

Briefing journalists about the meeting, the PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said the leadership has decided to appoint Imran Ismail as new governor of Sindh. He said that out of five seats of the National Assembly where Imran Khan remained successful, the seat from his native town Mianwali would be retained, while four others, namely, Lahore, Islamabad, Bannu and Karachi, would be vacated.

Fawad said the party had already started consultations over the formation of Punjab government and key decisions were expected shortly, as the provincial assembly session was being summoned for August 15. He noted that the post of deputy speaker of the provincial legislature would be retained by the PTI.

About the prime minister’s election, Fawad maintained that Imran was poised to receive over 180 votes, while for the provincial governments too, the party had attained comfortable majority. He emphasised that the expenditure of the Prime Minister House, the chief minister houses and governor houses would be curtailed.

Fawad reiterated that the new government would focus on economy and creating jobs for which Asad Umar was already taking briefing on key matters, including the FATF.

Meanwhile, in his message on the national day of minorities, Imran pledged that his government would ensure complete religious freedom and work towards welfare of minorities.

He expressed resolve that the government would implement the vision of founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding minorities.

Imran appreciated the services rendered by the minorities in different spheres of life and maintained that the minorities’ deep devotion and love for Pakistan was exemplary.