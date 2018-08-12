Sun August 12, 2018
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: As the elected members of the National Assembly will take oath on August 13 on Monday, the National Assembly will elected new prime minister on August 17. According to proposed schedule, following the oath of elected members of the National Assembly, the elections of the speaker National Assembly and deputy speaker will be held on August 15 and the nomination for these posts will be submitted to the speaker office on August 14. The election of speaker National Assembly will be conducted first and after his oath he will conduct the election of the deputy speaker. As per the proposed schedule, deadline to submit the papers for the election of prime minister is 2:00pm on August 16, while the election of the PM will be held on August 17. After the PM’s election, President Mamnoon Hussain will take oath from him to complete the process of the formation of the government and transition of the power to elected civilian government. It is to be mentioned here that outgoing Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will announce the schedule for the election of speaker and deputy speaker just after taking oath from the elected members of the National Assembly.

The PTI has nominated Asad Qaiser for the coveted post of speaker National Assembly, while the Alliance for Free and Fair Elections comprising of the PPP and PML-N has nominated Syed Khursheed Shah for the post and Maulana Asadullah, son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, for the post of deputy speaker.

The PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has been nominated by the PPP and PML-N as a candidate to challenge the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the election of the prime minister.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

