Deaf, dumb minor girl raped

FAISALABAD: A deaf and dumb minor girl was raped at Chak 562/GB, Lundianwala, on Saturday.
The girl was playing in a bazaar when accused Attaullah took her to fields where he allegedly raped her. Later, some passersby caught the accused and handed him over to the police after beating him. The police have started investigation.
