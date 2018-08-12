Two cops booked for corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday booked the City police SI and ASI on the charge of taking Rs 150,000 bribe. Amanat Ali logged an application with the department stating that SI Awais Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan called him some four months ago and forced him to withdraw stay order taken from a court in a case.
DASKA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday booked the City police SI and ASI on the charge of taking Rs 150,000 bribe. Amanat Ali logged an application with the department stating that SI Awais Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan called him some four months ago and forced him to withdraw stay order taken from a court in a case.
Comments