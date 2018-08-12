NAB summons Zulfi Bokhari next week

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned once again Zulfiqar Bokhari, a close friend of the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf next week with regard to ongoing probe against his offshore companies. According to sources Zulfi Bokhari was appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team last month but once again summoned as he did not reply and submit the answer asked by the investigation team of the NAB through the questioner. Sources said the NAB also wanted to ask fresh question with regard to audit report of the companies of Zulfi Bokhari. It is to be mentioned here that the Interior Ministry has already placed name of Zulfi Bokhari on the Exit Control List on the recommendation of the NAB.