Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

AFP
August 12, 2018

Fishermen of Lake Chad cursed by Boko Haram conflict

MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA: The fishermen of Lake Chad must sail in secret, forced to evade both Boko Haram jihadists and Nigeria´s military in a desperate dance that has strangled livelihoods and caused scarcity of a once-staple food.

While in the past boats slid across the vast waters unhindered, sustaining a vibrant fishing industry in northeastern Nigeria, years of bloody Boko Haram militancy has deeply scarred the region.

And despite a brief return to stability earlier this year, the fishermen have become ensnared in a fresh Nigerian army counterinsurgency operation against the jihadists in and around the lake launched in May.

For Aminu Mohammed, that means “no fishing, no selling fish,” until the end of August, the date when “Operation Last Hold” is set to end. But he goes anyway, forced to disregard the rules — and risk encountering the jihadists — in order to survive and feed his six children. The danger is immense. “Boko Haram lurks on the lake and when they do not kill us they take 10,000 naira ($27, 23 euros) to allow us to fish,” the 45-year-old told AFP.

There is also a threat of arrest by the Nigerian army, who have detained fishermen in the region and accused them of financing the jihadists by paying them taxes.

The once-teeming fish market at Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state and major trading hub some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Lake Chad, looks abandoned after nine years of bloody conflict.

Most stalls are empty, their owners, Hausa and Kanuri traders who have made their fortune there for centuries, have left to buy fish at the Cameroon border.

Yakubu Dangombe is one of the few to remain, yet business has never been harder.

Dangombe said he had two million naira of fish stuck on the road in Baga, the main fishing hub on the Nigerian side of the lake, blocked by soldiers.

“I have 35 children, I can´t feed them or pay school fees, it´s a disaster,” says the once rich trader.

To avoid the military, traders smuggle the fish into Maiduguri by road in bundles of 10 or 30 kilograms stashed in cars and “under travellers´ suitcases”, said a salesman under condition of anonymity.

Still, not enough fish gets in to meet demand.

The shortage has caused a dramatic spike in fish prices: one pile (seven or eight fish) has surged in the past three months from 4,000 to 10,000 naira. So customers have turned to other sources of protein. In a large yard where men use jerry cans to smoke tilapia and perch, there are some new additions to the menu: monitor lizards and cats.

