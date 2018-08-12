N Korea slams UN chief over call for N-disarming

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: North Korea on Friday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of making “reckless remarks” and toeing the US line when he called for verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Guterres made the statement following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss the US-led effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The UN chief “should do what is beneficial to the current situation on Korean peninsula for peace and stability, not just by singing (the) chorus for sanctions to please (a) certain country,” said a statement from the North Korean mission to the United Nations. The mission described as “reckless” a remark from Guterres who said that North Korea “can be a normal member of the international community in this region through total denuclearization that is verifiable, irreversible.” The statement said North Korea was “astonished” to hear Guterres´ remarks “at a time when the world supports and welcomes the historic DPRK-US summit and the joint statement in Singapore.”