Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

AFP
August 12, 2018

Politicians involved in murder of Brazilian activist: govt

RIO DE JANEIRO: Politicians and public servants have been linked to the murder of high-profile Brazilian lawmaker and black rights activist Marielle Franco, Brazil´s security minister Raul Jungmann said late Friday. Jungmann, who said the murder may be politically motivated, would not reveal any names at this time because doing so could “hinder progress in the investigation.” Nevertheless “I do not have the slightest doubt that there is nothing that prevents us denouncing them, all of them,” Jungmann told reporters. Franco was murdered on March 14 in what appeared to be a professional hit in the center of Rio de Janeiro. A rare black city council member, Franco was a prominent critic of police violence in Rio and what she said was the targeting of blacks in the city´s poverty-stricken favela neighborhoods. The 38 year-old Franco, who grew up in the favelas, was also especially concerned with the rights of the LGBTQ community. Colleagues say the leftist politician was killed because she had angered police and underground paramilitary groups known as militias. According to Brazilian news reports the politicians presumably linked to the murder are three Rio de Janeiro state deputies belonging to President Michel Temer´s MBD party who are in prison serving time for corruption.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn't an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

