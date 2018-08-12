Trump condemns ´all types of racism´ a year after Charlottesville

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!” Last year´s protests began August 11 and saw hundreds of neo-Nazi sympathizers, accompanied by rifle-carrying men, yelling white nationalist slogans while wielding flaming torches in scenes eerily reminiscent of racist rallies held in America´s South before the Civil Rights movement. They had gathered to protest efforts to remove statues of Confederate leaders, including one of the Confederacy´s top general, Robert E Lee. When the demonstrations continued on August 12, fighting broke out between neo-Nazi supporters and anti-fascists from a black-clad group called Antifa. The violence culminated with a man driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 people.