Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

AFP
August 12, 2018

Attempted suicide attack on Egypt church foiled

CAIRO: A suicide attack against a church on the outskirts of Cairo was foiled Saturday when a bomber blew himself up before reaching the target, state media and security sources said. The alleged assailant was forced to detonate a suicide belt as a result of the heavy police presence around the Virgin Church in the Shobra el-Kheima district, state media reported. The man was hiding the explosives under a fluorescent vest, state-run newspaper Akhbar el-Youm said. The blast took place about 200 metres (yards) away from the church, security officials said. Christian sites of worship across Egypt have been repeatedly targeted in attacks claimed by the Islamic State group. A string of bombings on Coptic churches in Cairo, Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta in 2016 and 2017 killed at least 80 people. Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt´s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of some 100 million. The Egyptian army is currently waging a major operation focused on the Sinai Peninsula to wipe out IS.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

