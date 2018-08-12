Three years on, Greece’s Lesbos looks back at migrant crisis

LESBOS ISLAND, GREECE: Three years ago, the Greek island of Lesbos found itself at the heart of Europe´s greatest migration crisis since World War II.

At the height of the influx, some 5,000 refugees and migrants, mostly from war-torn Syria, were landing on the island´s beaches on a daily basis.

Hundreds never survived the journey across the Aegean Sea. More than 800 people, including many children, died in 2015 in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation quickly reached emergency proportions for beleaguered Lesbos authorities trying to regulate the flow, register the exhausted survivors, and find shelter for them.

Local residents hastened to lend support, providing blankets, clothes and food until the arrival of refugee agencies and volunteer groups. Three years on, the situation has changed drastically. An agreement brokered between the European Union and Turkey in March 2016, in which Turkish authorities promised to stop people-smugglers in return for EU aid, has limited the flow.