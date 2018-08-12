Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

REUTERS
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Clashes continue as Taliban press Ghazni

KABUL: Fighting continued around the Afghan city of Ghazni just south of Kabul on Saturday, a day after Taliban fighters stormed its centre in a stark show of force, with at least 25 police and one journalist killed, officials said.

Defence ministry officials said Ghazni was under complete control of the security forces but at the same time said clearance operations were continuing and additional troops were being sent to boost the city´s defence.

“Afghan National Army reinforcements are making their way to Ghazni city to help the Afghan National Police search and clear the city of insurgents that may still be hiding in the city,” said Major Mohammad Farooq, Afghan army 203rd Corps spokesman.

A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said both sides were fighting to control commercial centres and arterial roads around the city, which sits on the main highway linking the capital Kabul with the south of the country.

There was little clear information on casualties, but Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said that 25 policemen had been killed, along with one Afghan journalist, whom he did not identify.

Friday´s attack on Ghazni came as a shock after hopes had grown of a possible start to peace talks with the Taliban, although the city has been under pressure for months with insurgents increasingly active in nearby districts.

The government had been considering a ceasefire over this month´s Eid al Adha holiday to match a similar truce during the Eid al Fitr holiday in June which saw unarmed Taliban fighters mingling with soldiers on the streets of Kabul and other cities.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a social media post that the group had captured Ghazni´s main prison and freed many inmates, but Afghan officials could not immediately confirm or reject the statement.

Many telecoms masts were destroyed during heavy fighting on Friday, and contact with the city has been difficult to establish.

“The city was relatively quiet last evening and people were observed moving freely on the streets,” Lt Col.

Martin O´Donnell, spokesman for US.

Forces-Afghanistan, said in an emailed statement.

“That said, clearing operations are ongoing and we have received reports of sporadic clashes.

“He did not say whether US aircraft had conducted any strikes against the Taliban.

Taliban insurgents launched a large-scale attack on Friday, seizing several government buildings and parts of the city centre before being pushed back by Afghan forces backed by US aircraft.

The attack followed a similar assault on the western city of Farah in May, when the Taliban came close to taking a major city for the first time since they overran the northern city of Kunduz in 2015 and nearly repeated the feat a year later.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan