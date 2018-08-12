Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

REUTERS
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan candidates linked to armed groups disqualified from polls

KABUL: Afghanistan´s top electoral body has barred 35 candidates from running in upcoming parliamentary polls, officials said, in a move seen as a first major attempt to crack down on links between armed groups and lawmakers.

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) issued a statement with the names of the disqualified candidates - including serving MPs - after it said they were found to have direct links with illegal armed groups. Most of those barred have already lodged appeals against the move. Officials at the IECC said the final list was the result of a month-long probe launched after its office received complaints against hundreds of candidates from voters in 34 provinces. Some candidates were alleged to have been involved in cases of murder, rape and extortion.

“We disqualified the candidates because we want to clean the process and finally hold free and fair elections,” said Alirez Rohani, the spokesman of IECC. October´s vote, already much-delayed, is seen as a crucial test for democracy in a country that has been at war for four decades. It comes amid increasing attacks by Taliban and Islamic State insurgents, however, who have threatened to target the electoral process.

The polls are seen as a dry run for next year´s presidential election and a key test of the credibility of President Ashraf Ghani´s government, which has been under pressure from its international backers to ensure the vote takes place after the last presidential election in 2014 was deemed to have been tainted by fraud.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan