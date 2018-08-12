Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during naval drills last week

WASHINGTON: Iran test-fired a short-range anti-ship missile in the Strait of Hormuz during naval drills last week that Washington believes were aimed at sending a message to Washington as it reimposes sanctions on Tehran, a US official said on Friday.

The official, however, did not suggest that such a missile test was unusual during naval exercises or that it was carried out unsafely, noting it occurred in what could be described as Iranian territorial waters in the Strait.