Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Platforms urged for young people to express themselves

LAHORE : The Punjab government must establish effective platforms at the school, college and community level where children and young people can exercise their right to expression without any fear.

This was urged during a panel discussion led by children and youths, and organised by Pakistan, Punjab, Girl Guides Association in connection with International Youth Day under this year’s theme “Safe Spaces for Youth.”

Rashida Qureshi said the theme of International Youth Day 2018 highlighted that children and youths needed safe spaces where they could come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests, participate in decision making processes and freely express themselves.

Young activist Mohsin Baig said safe spaces could be defined as platforms where the youth could come together.

The platforms must be available and accessible to all groups of children, adolescents and youths, he said. Child rights activist Sameer Haider stressed on the importance of bringing children’s voices into decision making process.

Youth activist Malka Sajjad highlighted that platforms for children and youths must be free from all kinds of violence, harassment and discrimination.

Noor Sheikh urged the Punjab government to ensure effective implementation of Punjab Youth Policy 2012 especially the Youth Affairs Department must establish toll-free counseling helpline for the youth to provide them with guidance and support around psychological, emotional, educational and career related issues. She also urged that, according to the commitment made in Punjab Youth Policy, the government must initiate the life skills-based education programme in the province with a view to empowering children and the youth to counter the seriously challenging issues like sexual abuse.

The participants in the panel discussion were of the opinion that there was no concept of safe space in public sector educational institutions.

Children and youths face depression and mental stress due to absence of such platforms.

They proposed setting up centers at every school and college level so that children and youths could sit together to explore the solutions to the issues affecting children and youths.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan