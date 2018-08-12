Platforms urged for young people to express themselves

LAHORE : The Punjab government must establish effective platforms at the school, college and community level where children and young people can exercise their right to expression without any fear.

This was urged during a panel discussion led by children and youths, and organised by Pakistan, Punjab, Girl Guides Association in connection with International Youth Day under this year’s theme “Safe Spaces for Youth.”

Rashida Qureshi said the theme of International Youth Day 2018 highlighted that children and youths needed safe spaces where they could come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests, participate in decision making processes and freely express themselves.

Young activist Mohsin Baig said safe spaces could be defined as platforms where the youth could come together.

The platforms must be available and accessible to all groups of children, adolescents and youths, he said. Child rights activist Sameer Haider stressed on the importance of bringing children’s voices into decision making process.

Youth activist Malka Sajjad highlighted that platforms for children and youths must be free from all kinds of violence, harassment and discrimination.

Noor Sheikh urged the Punjab government to ensure effective implementation of Punjab Youth Policy 2012 especially the Youth Affairs Department must establish toll-free counseling helpline for the youth to provide them with guidance and support around psychological, emotional, educational and career related issues. She also urged that, according to the commitment made in Punjab Youth Policy, the government must initiate the life skills-based education programme in the province with a view to empowering children and the youth to counter the seriously challenging issues like sexual abuse.

The participants in the panel discussion were of the opinion that there was no concept of safe space in public sector educational institutions.

Children and youths face depression and mental stress due to absence of such platforms.

They proposed setting up centers at every school and college level so that children and youths could sit together to explore the solutions to the issues affecting children and youths.