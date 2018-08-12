PU teacher honoured

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce Assistant Professor Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed participated in 8th International Conference on Restructuring of the Global Economy (ROGE) and got certificate of “Best Track Presenter”.

According to a press release, the conference was organised by University of Oxford’s Said Business School and Academy of Business & Retail Management.

More than a hundred Researchers from 32 countries presented their research papers on various topics while Hafiz Zafar Ahmed presented paper on “Effectiveness of the Role of Internal Audit Function: A Perception of External Auditors”. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated him.