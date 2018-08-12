Woman dies in road accident

LAHORE : A 40-year-old woman was run over and killed by a speeding vehicle in the Sandah police area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Abida. Police have initiated legal action against the accused driver. The body has been removed to morgue.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has directed all the district emergency officers (DEOs) to motivate the youth to be a part of the Service as rescue scouts and engage them in community safety activities for establishment of healthy, safe and resilient communities in Pakistan. He emphasised the DEOs to provide rescue platform to the youth under the community safety programme for youth involvement for safety of youth and public at large.

In connection with International Youth Day and Indolence Day, a ceremony was also held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday to motivate Rescue officers, officials and under training cadet to work for safe spaces for youth by establishing community emergency response teams (CERTs) in all union councils of their respective districts. Recue officers of Headquarters and Academy, instructors, rescuers, rescue cadets and volunteers participated in the event.

The under-training rescuers from all over Punjab participated in different activities which included speeches on the topic "What you can do for Pakistan?" National songs competition was also held. The Rescue Punjab DG distributed prizes and cash awards among the winners of speech and national songs competitions.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Old Anarkali police area on Saturday. The man yet to be identified was lying unconscious near Nasser Bagh.

A passerby informed police who rushed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said the man looked addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs.