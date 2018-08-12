Accused of killing five of a family surrender themselves to police

LAHORE : Five out of nine prime suspects of killing of five members of a family surrendered themselves before police in the Lytton Road police jurisdiction on Saturday.

Lathia group had allegedly killed five members of a family, including two brothers, a couple of days back.

The accused persons who surrendered before police are: Iftikhar, Waqar Ali, Qadeer, Zulfiqar and Ashraf Goga. Four others are still at large. The accused persons were handed over to Sarwar Road police.

murdered: A 24-year-old man was clubbed to death by four persons over a monetary dispute in the Sundar police area on Saturday. Victim Imtiaz was a resident of Mohlanwal and worked in an electronics factory. He had borrowed money from his co-worker Dilbar and as the latter demanded money back, they exchanged harsh words with each other. Accused Dilbar nurtured grudge against the victim and attacked him with the help of his three accomplices with clubs. As a result, the victim suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have removed the body to morgue.

PHP arrest six POs: Punjab Highway Patrol, in a general hold-up, arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and impounded 1,753 motorbikes having no documents or number plates. During the general hold-up, PHP registered 29 cases on rash driving. Police registered five cases against drug paddlers and five cases against illicit arms holders. Two cases of cheating were registered. A case on illegally installing a gas cylinder in a vehicle was registered. PHP arrested six POs and impounded 1753 motorbikes without documents or number plates.

operation: Lahore police have decided to launch a grand operation against firing into the air, fireworks, illegal use of loudspeaker and wheelie on the occasion of Independence Day. DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar directed all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to take stern action against the law violators on Independence Day. A comprehensive security plan will be made on I-Day to maintain law and order in the city. All I-Day ceremonies will also be provided with security.

Sensitive I-Day ceremonies will be monitored through CCTV cameras of Safe City Authority. The security will be high alert at parks and other public places on August 14.

Police officials of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit will ensure effective patrolling on the important roads of the city.

The DIG said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the law and order in the city. Citizens should cooperate with Lahore police and celebrate I-Day with vigour, he said.