Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

National

AFP
August 12, 2018

Fleeing the police, man takes refuge at French spy HQ

PARIS: Fleeing the police after a car crash in Paris, a man who had been driving without a licence took the ultimate wrong turn -- and ended up taking refuge inside the headquarters of France´s spy agency.

According to a police source, the hapless driver fled after being involved in a crash on Paris´s peripherique ring road on Friday, scaling a fence several metres high to get off the busy artery. What he didn´t realise was that he had unwittingly climbed into the grounds of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE), according to the Parisien newspaper which first reported the story.

He was immediately picked up and arrested. Located on Boulevard Mortier in northeastern Paris, the ultra-secure site was featured in acclaimed French TV spy thriller "Le Bureau des Legendes".

