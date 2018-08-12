First stop Karachi: Indian women pilots flying around the world in 90 days

KARACHI: Indian women pilots have set off to circumnavigate the globe, Geo News reported.

Two women are set to become India’s first women pilots to circumnavigate the globe. Aarohi Ashok Pandit and Keithair Gilroy Misquitta in a motor glider reached Karachi on the first leg of their journey around the world in 90 days. The expedition which started from Bhuj on August 7 will cover three continents, 21 countries in 90 days covering 40,000 km across the globe. The women pilots were received by Air Adviser Group Captain JT Kurien, who wished them blue skies on their onward journey.