‘Chaiwala’ MNA turns out to be a millionaire

PESHAWAR: Gul Zafar Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holder who clinched victory in NA-41 (Bajaur), was widely reported to be a 'chaiwala' but has turned out to be a millionaire.
According to documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Zafar owns assets worth over Rs30 million.
The documents, a copy of which are available with Geo News, state that the MNA-elect owns a garment business. Zafar's assets increased by Rs184,000 over a year, the documents showed.
