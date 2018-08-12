Gavaskar unable to attend Imran’s oath-taking

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The former Test greats have faced each other on the cricket ground several times during the 1980s and 90s as the captains of their respective teams, but also share a bond of friendship lasting over several years.
Speaking to Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today, Gavaskar confirmed that he had spoken to Imran and was invited to his oath-taking. "Yes, I did speak to Imran himself. I said to him that unfortunately because of my commentary commitments I won’t be able to do so. But my best wishes are with him,” he said.
