ECP notifies names of women MNAs on reserved seats from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan late night on Saturday issued the list of 33 women, who were elected on reserved seats of the National Assembly from Punjab.

These, according to a notification by the Election Commission, include 16 MNAs-elect of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and 15 of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and one each of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and Pakistan Muslim League.

Those elected on reserved seats from PTI are: Dr. Shireen Mazari, Monaza Hassan, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hadeed, Aliya Hamza, Javeria Zafar, Kanwal Shauzab, Dr. Seemin Bokhari, Sobia Kamal, Naushin Hameed, Robina Jameel, Maleeka Bokhari, Fauzia Behram, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Safdar and Wajeeha Akram.

PML-N MNAs-elect on women reserved seats are: Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima, Ayesha Ghous Paracha, Zara Wadood Ali, Kiran Imran Dar, Romina Khurshid, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Zaib Jaffar, Samina Matloob, Shahnaz Saleem, Seema Mohiud Din and Maiza Hameed.

Hina Rabbani Khar made her way to the National Assembly from the priority list of PPP while Farrukah Khan on PML’s list.