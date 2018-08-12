Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP notifies names of women MNAs on reserved seats from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan late night on Saturday issued the list of 33 women, who were elected on reserved seats of the National Assembly from Punjab.

These, according to a notification by the Election Commission, include 16 MNAs-elect of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and 15 of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and one each of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and Pakistan Muslim League.

Those elected on reserved seats from PTI are: Dr. Shireen Mazari, Monaza Hassan, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hadeed, Aliya Hamza, Javeria Zafar, Kanwal Shauzab, Dr. Seemin Bokhari, Sobia Kamal, Naushin Hameed, Robina Jameel, Maleeka Bokhari, Fauzia Behram, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Safdar and Wajeeha Akram.

PML-N MNAs-elect on women reserved seats are: Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima, Ayesha Ghous Paracha, Zara Wadood Ali, Kiran Imran Dar, Romina Khurshid, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Zaib Jaffar, Samina Matloob, Shahnaz Saleem, Seema Mohiud Din and Maiza Hameed.

Hina Rabbani Khar made her way to the National Assembly from the priority list of PPP while Farrukah Khan on PML’s list.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan