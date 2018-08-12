Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

MR
Monitoring Report
August 12, 2018

Zil Haj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the first of Eid Al-Azha as August 21 after the Zil Haj moon was sighted on Saturday evening.

The UAE will get a five-day long weekend combined with the holiday. Therefore, the Day of Arafat will fall on Monday, August 20, say web reports.

The Eid Al-Azha holiday will last for 11 days in Saudi this year. According to a release issued by the Saudi Ministry of Civil Service, the holiday will begin on Thursday (August 16) the fifth day of Zil Haj.

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

