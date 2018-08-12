Zil Haj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the first of Eid Al-Azha as August 21 after the Zil Haj moon was sighted on Saturday evening.
The UAE will get a five-day long weekend combined with the holiday. Therefore, the Day of Arafat will fall on Monday, August 20, say web reports.
The Eid Al-Azha holiday will last for 11 days in Saudi this year. According to a release issued by the Saudi Ministry of Civil Service, the holiday will begin on Thursday (August 16) the fifth day of Zil Haj.
