Zil Haj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the first of Eid Al-Azha as August 21 after the Zil Haj moon was sighted on Saturday evening.

The UAE will get a five-day long weekend combined with the holiday. Therefore, the Day of Arafat will fall on Monday, August 20, say web reports.

The Eid Al-Azha holiday will last for 11 days in Saudi this year. According to a release issued by the Saudi Ministry of Civil Service, the holiday will begin on Thursday (August 16) the fifth day of Zil Haj.