Shahbaz discusses political issues with Khursheed, Gilani

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with PPP Leaders Khursheed Shah and Yusuf Raza Gilani who called on him Saturday as a follow up to the agenda discussed at the APCs amid the changing political situation in the country.

The meeting took place at the PML-N president’s Model Town residence, which was also attended by former minister for defence production Rana Taveer.

The PPP and PMLN leaders discussed matters regarding government formation in the Centre, the multiple probable scenarios and the best way forward for the alliance.

Later, the PML-N president chaired a meeting in connection with reserved seats in Punjab and Centre at the party secretariat in Model Town.