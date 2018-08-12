Sindh dept prepares new policy for issuing govt ads

KARACHI: The Sindh Department of Broadcasting and Publications has prepared a summary of a new policy for issuing government advertisements.

The caretaker law minister, for the approval of the advertisement policy on an urgent basis, sent the summary to the caretaker chief minister.

According to the new policy, the advertisements would be given to those print and electronic media that would provide timely salaries to journalists, provide medical facilities and benefits of life insurance to them.

The secretary broadcasting and publications prepared the new policy for ads and sent it to the secretary law, in which it was mentioned that the policy of 2015 was still in effect, which had several flaws in it. Hence, after reviewing it, it was the need of the hour that a new policy should be introduced, which should be more transparent and comprehensive and should be sent to the chief minister for approval after suggestion of the law department.

According to the Sindh government’s policy for the government ads, the secretary information and broadcasting department has written that the new policy has been formed after the consultation of all the concerned stakeholders and experts. It is evident from the past experiences that on several occasions, discretionary powers were used for corruption and the big cases of corruption of the information and broadcasting department surfaced, in which officers of the department were also involved. Therefore, this policy has been formed to get rid of such massive corruption, to ensure transparency and to give a halt to misuse of law and it will give benefit to the Sindh government and the national exchequer, hence this summary should be sent to the law department on an urgent basis.

When the secretary law received the above summary, he wrote that he does not need to review any policy again. If any administrative department forms its policy, the law department only probes the law, rules and regulation and notifications, etc, and the Sindh government, according to the Rules of Business, Rule no 29, issues instructions.

The secretary law further said that Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 does not give authority to the caretaker government to form any policy, however, if certain affairs take emergency form, then the caretaker government has the authority to review the policy as far as advertisements are concerned. This is exclusively a policy matter so if the caretaker government thinks it is an emergency, it can take a decision.

After this, the caretaker law minister, after overviewing the mentioned summary, declared that making a new advertisement policy on an emergency basis the need of the hour so as to run the affairs of the department in a fair and transparent manner, as per law and without any delay. It is because payments of the fiscal year 2017 and 2018 have to be made and while issuing the payments, it is necessary to take steps to halt the so-called newspapers, fake newspapers or fake publication departments, therefore it is mandatory to give approval to this important policy.

According to the new policy, there will be ads instructions for all the print and electronic media, which includes associate, classified, digital website, electronic media, government advertisement, information department and the print media. It has also been stated that where the policy will be enforced, like if the government releases any ad for the purpose to achieve any stuff and to seek any department’s help, to spread any information for awareness among the public, so necessary information could be provided pertaining to their daily lives and in that no project, no activity or government’s success will be included.

It has been told about the purpose of the policy that it is necessary on the government’s side to explain the rule and code of conduct for the advertisements, all rules in which the Sindh Public Procurement 2010 (Amended 2017) are included.

In the new policy, the instructions concerning the stuff of advertisement are also mentioned for the print, electronic and digital media, in which the first instruction regarding the stuff of the government ads is to ensure the freedom of expression and right to access to information in accordance with the articles 19(A) and 19 of the Constitution. Moreover, the concerned authority would not use its discretionary powers in a way that it encourages censorship and affects editorial policy of any media house so as to benefit any political party or it cannot use its discretionary powers to promote any agenda, which is not in public interest and on public funds. The public funds would not be used for the government ads which aim to benefit any political leader, political party or any agenda.

Furthermore, for the ads which cannot be released, it is mentioned in the policy that the Sindh government would not release those ads which are against the ideology and integrity of Pakistan or ads which contain material against Islam or Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), or the contempt of Ahle Bait and the Pious Caliphs or the contempt of Pakistan’s armed forces or the stuff which affects relations with the foreign countries or ads spreading indecency and immorality, contempt of court, affecting peace or encouraging crimes or ads which are causing loss to democracy or the democratic institutions.

Besides, those ads which are aimed at increasing popularity of any institution or any person like prime minister, chief minister, minister, member of parliament, or favouring any candidates during elections or influencing public, would also not be released. No political party’s logo (symbol), slogan (manifesto) or name would be used in ads and no political party or any candidate’s website link would be used in the advertisement.

According to the new policy, the ads aimed at insulting rival political party, opposition leaders or the state institutions would not be released. For the implementation of the policy, Over Sight would be constituted, whose chairman would be provincial minister for information and broadcasting, while APNS, CPNE, PBA and Pakistan Advertising Association, ICAP and Sindh Newspapers Society, Director General Information and one member from NED University and the secretary information department would be included.

Moreover, the function of the board has also been mentioned in the new policy. The mentioned board will ensure implementation of the policy, oversee the advertisements and media correspondents who belong to backwards areas and will encourage them and the board will also encourage the budding newspapers. The board will play its role during the issuance of any tender in the pursuit of any material. The board’s chairman and members can be issued payments with the approval of the provincial government time and again.

The basic standard for the government ads would be set on circulation, merit and rating. The policy will be implemented for all the government ads of the Sindh government which would remain subjugated to any constitutional departments, semi-government departments or the Sindh government. The departments or bodies, which are run on the funds of the Sindh government, would issue advertisements through the information department.

Regarding the scrutiny of advertisements, it has been mentioned in the policy that any department prior to the broadcast or publication of all the ads would conduct a probe to ensure that the ads are released for certain matter and are in the interest and in accordance with the new policy.

The modus operandi would be in a manner that any department or office would issue a clear statement regarding the advertisement to any advertising agency which is acceptable to the information department and if in the advertisement any population, area or the society’s people are made target, it would issue instruction to the advertising agency regarding that and the source of communication and time duration and destination would be brought into the knowledge of the advertising agency. The advertising agencies after preparing advertisements prior to its publication would give it back to their client and then the department will take into consideration the recommendations of all the advertising agencies and then would release the ads for publication.

For the check on ads, prior to the release of ads to the print and electronic media, the department would probe ads’ material, amount, date of issuance and other relevant information. For the determination of the budget for the advertisement, no client or department would send such advertisement to the information department, for the publication of which the budget has not been discussed and would issue such advertisements that are verified by the client department and meet the basic requirement of this policy.

It has also been mentioned regarding the destination and standard of ads that those ads which are especially for any division, district or at local level, they would be given to the media or newspapers of that region, while in cases if ads’ target is whole Sindh or the country, then they would be given to all important newspapers. It will also be ensured that all the newspapers and media should be treated equally while releasing ads. In the view of rules and budget, the number of newspapers, electronic media and digital media can be decreased or increased. On the request of the concerned department for ads, the website with good credibility and being run for more than two years, can continue to run it. It has been written in the new policy that if the Sindh government issues ads online, it is necessary to be ensured that media house for its employees, including journalists, ensures conducive atmosphere for them and provides them salaries on time and is especially providing health, life insurance and acting on Harassment and Work Act 2010 and that institution is working for journalists’ welfare and maintaining good behavior with them.

If the quarter page ad is issued to the print media, its colour would be black and white and if there is colour ad of half page or full page supplement, the permission for it would be sought in written from the administrative secretary and from the information minister. If the government launches any public awareness campaign or any supplement, it will be given to Sindhi, Urdu and English newspapers on the basis that their national, regional and local newspapers including magazine would be issued according to their turn. The departments of Sindh government in order to achieve its objectives will issue ads to Sindhi, Urdu and English newspapers while keeping in view all the targeted areas.

On the national events, Youme Quaid-i-Azam, Youme Iqbal, Youme Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Youme Sachal Sarmast, the advertisements can be given to all newspapers which are on the provincial media list. Advertisements, tickers and documentary film will be issued to cinemas and websites, the rates which will be changed be the board time and again.

It is necessary for every marketing company to get registered with the company releasing ads in accordance with rules and regulation and the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Sindh Revenue Board. Ineligible advertising companies will not be given ads and the company or the owner who does not meet criteria of the board and involved in the plea bargain with the NAB, will also not be given ads.

In the scrutiny of payments, except implementation of laws, no recommendations will be included. The detail of payment will remain on the website of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for three years and the payment will be made within the 60 days of submission of bill. The payment will be made after check and balance, verification, transmission certificate and after the completion of other formalities.

Pertaining to the payment, the government will have the authority to make payment in two parts; one to marketing agency and other to the concerned broadcasting house and the strategy of the payment will be made in the information department and approval will sought from the concerned board.

The Sindh government will have the authority that in exchange for ads, it can get the audit of accounts of the concerned company and departments done for payment from any impartial party at the end of fiscal year. No department of the Sindh government can release ad to any print or electronic media directly on instructions or in violation of regulations and if that happens, the Sindh government reserves the right to act against it for violating rules.