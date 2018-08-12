AC convicts Qari Obaidullah in Modaraba scam

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court–II Islamabad on Saturday convicted Qari Obaidullah, Director of Mufti Ehsanul Haq, in Modarba Scam with 7 years imprisonment in addition to Rs380 million fine u/s 11 of NAO 1999 due to the vigorous pursuance of the case by Prosecution Division.

The accused Qari Obaid was arrested on 25.11.2013 being the Director of Mufti Ehsanul Haq.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi have arrested 19 accused persons in the case against Mufti Ehsanul Haq, Fiazzi group of industries, accused in Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment.

NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau is currently investigating this multi-billion Modarba scam, in which reference was filed in Accountability Court Islamabad on 10.02.2014.

The NAB Rawalpindi has so far received 9584 complaints from scam affected.

The Bureau has recovered Rs487.1 million, 14 x properties are freezed, 22 luxuries vehicles freeze under u/s 12 of NAO 1999, freezing also confirmed by Accountability Court, Islamabad in this mega scam.

The Bureau has so far arrested 19 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti M. Ehsanul Haq, Muhammad Ibrarul Haq, Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Moeen Aslam, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Wajid Ali, Hafiz Mukhtiar Khan, Muhammad Osama Abbasi, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal Afridi and others.